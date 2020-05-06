100 Hours 100 Stars: Tanishaa Mukerji says ‘sick of cooking and workout videos’ during lockdown

bollywood

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:01 IST

Days into lockdown 3.0 and Tanishaa Mukerji says she is sick of those putting up cooking and workout videos on social media. The actor spoke to RJ Adaa of Fever Digital as part of the 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative where she opened up about spending time in lockdown.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Tanishaa said, “This is a problem with the human race which says ‘we will do it tomorrow’. We needed this wake up call; unfortunately a lot of people are starving. I don’t know if they are bothered about the disease which may or may not kill them, because if they are starving, they may not think about other things. I hope people use this time to reflect and make positive choices where their governments are concerned as well.”

On dealing with lockdown, she said, “I feel blessed, I have a beautiful house, a beautiful terrace and a lot of space. People who live in apartments have to move around in their building premises. I am very entertained, my mother taught me to not to get bored. When I used to tell my mom that I am bored, she used to ask me ‘Are you a boring person?’ She says if you are a bored, it means you are bored with yourself.”

Tanishaa, however, showed her utmost disinterest in the many videos shared by Bollywood and television celebrities on social media. She said, “I am sick of workout and cooking videos. Food videos are really irritating because I don’t want see the fancy food you are eating. And what’s with the baking, use this time to quit sugar. I am using this time to quit sugar.” She, however, revealed she satiates her sugar cravings with saunf.

Also read: Karan Johar ready for father roles: Ekta Kapoor offers him daily soap, Farah Khan says he’ll be ‘more high maintenance than heroine’

Talking about her fitness routine, she said, “I have set a very nice routine as it’s very easy to fall into this negative space. I workout at 5’o clock in the evening amid beautiful weather and I look at birds. All my dogs come with me.”

“I miss pilates, my trainer, I am not someone who loves to workout at home. I like going to a club. That’s what I have taken from quarantine – to self discipline and workout at home,” she added.

The actor revealed she is using the time to learn to write with her left hand and advised her fans to memorise Amitabh Bachchan’s monologues for which they never had the time.

Follow @htshowbiz for more