100 Hours 100 Stars: Zareen Khan says she spent Veer just staring at Salman Khan as ‘I couldn’t believe it was for real’

bollywood

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:07 IST

Zareen Khan has been living with her younger sister, mother and grandfather at her Bandra residence in Mumbai during lockdown and told Fever Digital as part of their new initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars that they all have divided the household chores among themselves. During a conversation with RJ Ayushi, she said she really doesn’t identify with the celebrities who claim to be sitting idle during their time at home.

“I really don’t know who are these people, they must be very lucky with many servants around them. There are many who post pictures of them spending their time eating and sleeping, I consider them very lucky. I have so many things to do at home.”

Talking about her daily schedule, Zareen said, “It’s the month of Ramzan so we have sehri early morning and then wake up only by 2pm. Then I get busy with my share of household chores. Chores which can be done in an hour, I take about three hours to do it. In the evening, I connect with my fans through social media. I have recently joined TikTok and have opened a YouTube channel. If I am lucky enough to get some time, I watch belly dancing videos and try some easy recipes as I don’t know how to cook. I really don’t know how my day passes by.”

Zareen also opened up about how lockdown has brought about a change in her life. She said, “I have learnt to never take anything for granted. I have also realised how much hard work house helps put in, at not just one house but multiple houses in a day. There are days when we feel like not doing some chores but they don’t have that choice and do that every single day. They do it irrespective of their own problems. This is the time of realisation and appreciation.”

Also read: Neetu Kapoor thanks ‘guardian angels’ Mukesh Ambani and family for ensuring Rishi Kapoor faced ‘as little discomfort as possible’

Zareen also shared a memory of her working with Salman Khan on the 2010 film, Veer. She revealed, “I used to keep staring at him all the time as I couldn’t believe it was real.” On being asked if she is aware of how Salman has been spending his time during lockdown, Zareen replied that it is on Instagram for all to see and she occasionally chats with him through messages.

During a quiz round, Zareen was shown a picture of her with late Irrfan Khan from the days of his film Madaari. The actor revealed they were in talks for a film titled Divine Lovers long ago but it couldn’t be finalised. “It is believed among Muslims that those who die during the month of Ramazan get to go to jannat (heaven).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more