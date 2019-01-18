10YearChallenge: Celebs post their 2009vs2019 photos online, and how!

Social media can be a fun a place, and all the challenges one takes on social media are a way to bind the wide web universe on social media platforms. Take for instance, the #10YearChallenge that’s been exploding the internet.

What’s it?

It is also being used with hashtags like #HowHardDidAgingHitYou and ##GlowUp (to show how well you have aged), and #2009Vs2019 which explains the #10YearChallenge — post your picture from 10 years ago (2009) with one from 2019 to show how you have changed.

Who started it?

Can one ever track the origin of such challenges? The answer mostly is, no! It is unclear who started it but clearly everyone is enjoying it and has been used a million times.

What’s happening?

Like we said, everyone, including your favourite Hollywood and Bollywood celebs, is taking it up.

Actor Gul Panag, who’s taken up the challenge, says,“I don’t think this challenge has any importance per se, but it’s always good to take a trip down memory lane. It serves as reminder of how far we’ve come, and how far we’ve yet to go. And also time flies, so we should live every moment.”

Actor Daisy Shah says it filled her with a sense of gratitude. “It gives you so much to look back to and see how the journey was, what heights have you reached and also the wonderful people you met. It gives you hope that the coming years will be as wonderful or even better. Grateful for what I have achieved and who all I have met in the last decade,” she says.

Actor and TV presenter Mini Mathur, says she gave in to the peer pressure. “I won’t intellectualise it. I posted it only out of peer pressure… And, it was fun to dig out decade-old pictures — baby pics, pregnancy pics, pics from my TV shows, old friends. I’ve been busy sending pics to people and laughing.”

Psychologist Pulkit Sharma says, “People should not only see the physical change but also talk about professional and personal growth in the last few years.” Pulkit says highlighting only a nice physical change, might add to “pressure” and even cause a sense of shame and anxiety”.

The bloggers agree. “I think that these challenges with a personal connect bring about a higher engagement rate. Something like a #10YearChallenge allows my followers to see what my life was like just before I started my blog. Also, I find it important to highlight the importance of ‘reality’ on social media,” says Mumbai-based blogger Aanam C of What When Wear.

Similarly, Youtuber Komal of myhappinesz, says “such challenges increase engagement” and also “bring about a change in the vibe of their social media feed”. She says, “ #The10YearChallenge has shown the audience that wherever we are now was a long journey. 10 years ago our life was completely different, within a few years our lives flipped.”

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 14:51 IST