#10YearChallenge: Celebs post their 2009vs2019 photos online, and how!
The #10YearChallenge has been exploding the internet. And here’s what bloggers and Bollywood stars have to say.bollywood Updated: Jan 18, 2019 14:52 IST
Social media can be a fun a place, and all the challenges one takes on social media are a way to bind the wide web universe on social media platforms. Take for instance, the #10YearChallenge that’s been exploding the internet.
What’s it?
It is also being used with hashtags like #HowHardDidAgingHitYou and ##GlowUp (to show how well you have aged), and #2009Vs2019 which explains the #10YearChallenge — post your picture from 10 years ago (2009) with one from 2019 to show how you have changed.
Who started it?
Can one ever track the origin of such challenges? The answer mostly is, no! It is unclear who started it but clearly everyone is enjoying it and has been used a million times.
What’s happening?
Like we said, everyone, including your favourite Hollywood and Bollywood celebs, is taking it up.
Actor Gul Panag, who’s taken up the challenge, says,“I don’t think this challenge has any importance per se, but it’s always good to take a trip down memory lane. It serves as reminder of how far we’ve come, and how far we’ve yet to go. And also time flies, so we should live every moment.”
Actor Daisy Shah says it filled her with a sense of gratitude. “It gives you so much to look back to and see how the journey was, what heights have you reached and also the wonderful people you met. It gives you hope that the coming years will be as wonderful or even better. Grateful for what I have achieved and who all I have met in the last decade,” she says.
Actor and TV presenter Mini Mathur, says she gave in to the peer pressure. “I won’t intellectualise it. I posted it only out of peer pressure… And, it was fun to dig out decade-old pictures — baby pics, pregnancy pics, pics from my TV shows, old friends. I’ve been busy sending pics to people and laughing.”
Psychologist Pulkit Sharma says, “People should not only see the physical change but also talk about professional and personal growth in the last few years.” Pulkit says highlighting only a nice physical change, might add to “pressure” and even cause a sense of shame and anxiety”.
The bloggers agree. “I think that these challenges with a personal connect bring about a higher engagement rate. Something like a #10YearChallenge allows my followers to see what my life was like just before I started my blog. Also, I find it important to highlight the importance of ‘reality’ on social media,” says Mumbai-based blogger Aanam C of What When Wear.
View this post on Instagram
Giving into the current trend of #2009vs2019 🗓 2009: I completed my 12th grade and was superrrr excited to begin my dream grad course - My Bachelors In Mass Media 👩🎓 Went to Goa for the first time in my life! My girl gang and I spent 5 days between the pools and beaches (and a couple of moms who didn’t let us travel alone yet hehe) 🏊🏼♀️ I had a crush on a REALLY silly guy through most of this year 🤦🏽♀️ (haven’t we all, at some point?) I also started freelancing as a content writer for the first time and didn’t even realise how I started working towards the goal of getting more into content production ✨ Towards the end of the year, I won my college and semi rounds and went on to be a finalist for Miss Bombay Times Fresh Face (which I went on to win in early 2010) 🏆 2019: it’ll be my second wedding anniversary soon, my fifth dating anniversary in a couple of months (yes we still remember and celebrate that one ☺️), our one year first home anniversary, and hopefully my 100k YouTube milestone 🥳 What else? Well, a few others that we’re planning but I won’t tell yet 😉 - In between these 10 years there’s been highs but there’s also been a LOT of lows! As happy and grateful I am for the glow and grow up, please know that what me - and everyone else - is saying on this series of posts isn’t EVERYTHING! Let’s acknowledge the imperfections of our lives and appreciating them while also giving thanks for how far we’ve all come 🙏🏼 Don’t let social media feeds tell you otherwise. We’re ALL in the same boat 🚣♀️ - #ThisIsThatLife #Blessed #10yearchallenge
View this post on Instagram
My 2009 VS My 2019 - 2009 i got my first paycheque, i was a babysitter of two pretty baby girls (3yrs old and 9months old) changing their diapers to feeding them and putting them to sleep was my first job. - Was recovering from a really bad breakup( looking at it now, Thank god that relation didn’t work out 😂 ) - My first solo shopping from my first salary (felt so good 🙏🏻) - New experiences, New friendships that il remember all my life. 2009 was one of the years i started exploring myself.. loving myself. I told myself i want to work to travel,to shop.. thanks to the bad relationship i told myself I’ll find someone who will value my love and most importantly i wanted to first love myself. 10years later today, i have a big family of you lovely angels. I work everyday for whatever i enjoy in life and i have this amazing partner who is exactly what i was looking for and my universe...My baby What a wonderful journey.. nothing happens in a second.. 10years woww. #10yearschallenge #2009vs2019 #myhappinesz Im gonna tag @luckysngh @rinidanielle @thatbohogirl @bruisedpassports @sherryshroff @mostlysane to take this challenge forward ♥️ Tag someone below who u think should take up this challenge & please do share your journey as well 😘😘
Similarly, Youtuber Komal of myhappinesz, says “such challenges increase engagement” and also “bring about a change in the vibe of their social media feed”. She says, “ #The10YearChallenge has shown the audience that wherever we are now was a long journey. 10 years ago our life was completely different, within a few years our lives flipped.”
HERE ARE A FEW MORE:
First Published: Jan 18, 2019 14:51 IST