15 years of Bunty Aur Babli: Amitabh Bachchan recalls performing Kajra Re with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek ‘on all our stage shows’

bollywood

Updated: May 26, 2020 13:05 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 15 years of the film Bunty Aur Babli, his first and only film to have featured his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. The film was Amitabh and son Abhishek Bachchan’s first film together and had Aishwarya in a special dance number, titled Kajra Re. The song was shot before Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot.

Amitabh shared the film poster that also features the female lead Rani Mukerji, and a picture of the three Bachchans performing to Kajra Re live on stage at an event. He wrote in a tweet, “15 years .. “Bunty Aur Babli “ ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and ‘kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo ..”

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film revolved around two con artists and partners-in-crime (Abhishek and Rani). Amitabh was in the role of a cop Dashrath Singh, whose sole purpose in the film was to catch the two of them. Aishwarya also stepped in to join the Bachchan father-son duo and performed on the song Kajra Re, sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali.

Amitabh and Abhishek have also worked together in R Balki’s Paa whereas Aishwarya and Amitabh are now reportedly coming together in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan .

Last month, Abhishek recalled how he had spent his birthday shooting for Kajra Re with Aishwarya and Amitabh. He also told the story behind sharing the stage with his father for his first-ever performance after becoming an actor. The performance happened 16 years ago, Abhishek recalled on Instagram, and it was a fundraiser for Tsunami victims.

“The show took place in early February 2005. Both dad and I were shooting for ‘Kajra re’ with Aishwarya for ‘Bunty aur Babli’. I would shoot the song all day from 9am to 10pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night,” he wrote.

Also read: When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

The sequel of the 2005 film is now set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli. It will also introduce Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as the new Bunty, whereas the character of Babli will be played by Sharvari.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie was set to hit the theatres on June 26. The cast and crew of the upcoming Yash Raj production Bunty Aur Babli 2 wrapped up the elaborate con sequence shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi in March.

Follow @htshowbiz for more