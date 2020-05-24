e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘baller’, he asks if it means ‘woh jo ball phenkta hai’

Bhumi Pednekar calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘baller’, he asks if it means ‘woh jo ball phenkta hai’

Bhumi Pednekar commented on Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Instagram post, calling him a ‘baller’. See his funny response.

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar and Amitabh Bachchan had a funny exchange on Instagram.
Bhumi Pednekar and Amitabh Bachchan had a funny exchange on Instagram.
         

When Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a workout selfie with his grandson Agastya Nanda, many were left marvelling over his fitness, even at the age of 75. Bhumi Pednekar also dropped a comment on his Instagram post and called him a ‘baller’. However, it was his funny response to the compliment that had netizens in splits.

“You’re a baller, sir,” Bhumi wrote, to which Amitabh replied@bhumipednekar eh? What’s a baller… woh jo ball phenkta hai (the one who throws the ball)!!!”

“Sir, you are just the BEST,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “@amitabhbachchan but that’s the ‘bowler’.” Both comments were followed by laughing emojis. Some took it upon themselves to explain the meaning of baller to him -- ‘extremely good or impressive’.

Hindustantimes

Amitabh and Bhumi were a part of the recent I for India concert, an online concert featuring Bollywood stars as well as international names, to raise funds towards coronavirus relief. The initiative by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar raised a total of Rs 52 crore.

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

Apart from this, Amitabh was also a part of a unique short film titled Family, which saw the biggest names from different film industries come together. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh from Hindi cinema, Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema. Each portion was shot in the actors’ respective houses.

With the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, Amitabh has suspended his weekly ritual of meeting fans gathered outside his bungalow in Mumbai every Sunday. In a recent blog post, he said that his Sundays were no longer the same.

“The Sunday does not mean the same as before. Waiting for the time to arrive, the security in place, that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position, that familiar scream of the well wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises... of the knowing that ‘he’ comes,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In