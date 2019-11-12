e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

26 years of Baazigar: Kajol says her eyes are still not black, fans hail Shah Rukh Khan for his death scene

26 years of Baazigar: The film was known for the popular song Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Shilpa Shetty.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
26 years of Baazigar: The film starred Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.
The 1993 Diwali release Baazigar was one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest blockbusters. Abbas-Mustan’s thriller, co-starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, is still remembered for the dialogue “Haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai” and its music, besides SRK’s anti-hero avatar.

The film completed 26 years on Tuesday, and Kajol shared a quirky boomerang video on Instagram, ushering a wave of nostalgia. In the video, Kajol is seen winking her left eye to the beats of the film’s superhit song, “Yeh kaali kaali aankhein”.

“Oops! still don’t have black eyes... #26YearsOfBaazigar,” she wrote.

 

Meanwhile, the fans of the movie hailed Shah Rukh for his acting in the climax scene. A fan wrote, “Many actors played negative roles as an actor in Indian Cinema,but they were not able to make a deep impact in your mind so that we could cry for them.For the first time when audience cried for a negative role,this role changed the prominency of negative roles.” Another shared a close of Shah Rukh’s face in the last seen and wrote, “His acting and that evil laugh at the end is a perfect example why SRK sir is the Greatest Actor of Indian Cinema.”

 

 

 

A fan shared another clip of Shah Rukh and mentioned, “The infamous laugh and killer dialogue that completely destroyed his enemy’s spirit! #26YearsOfBaazigar.” Another hailed the song ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein as “One Of The Most Iconic Song Ever..”

 

 

Baazigar chronicled the story of a young man, played by Shah Rukh, who takes an unusual route to unleash vendetta on a tycoon (Dalip Tahil), who had destroyed his parents. The film also featured Rakhee and Johnny Lever.

Also read:

Baazigar was the first of many blockbusters that SRK and Kajol would see at the box-office over the years to come, and the film also marked Shilpa’s Bollywood debut. The film is broadly based on a 1991 British thriller titled A Kiss Before Dying.

(With HT inputs)

