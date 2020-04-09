A ball in the balcony: Celebs use their favourite corner well in lockdown time

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:50 IST

Not every celebrity in Hindi showbiz has the luxury of living in a big space in Mumbai. But our Bollywood and TV celebs seem to be enjoying their favourite corner - their balcony - during this time of quarantine. From reading to working out to spending time with kids and pets in that space, we take a look at what they’ve been upto.

Tiger Shroff: The cool breeze and greenery in the balcony seem to have made the exercise regime more relaxing and fun for Tiger, who ensures nothing hampers his workout routine.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee: “This is my side of the story.... my favourite corner while doing self quarantine! What is yours?” Gurmeet wrote on Instagram, along with a picture where he’s immersed in reading a book, while his actor wife chose the same corner to soak in some sun. “My today’s share of sun. Quarantined, positive thoughts,” wrote Debina. The couple also chose to shoot a goofy video in their balcony.

Surbhi Jyoti: Getting to breathe clean air is one much-needed relief in these times of social distancing. Not going out, and yet using the balcony to indulge in some yoga, is a smart way to make the most of it. And she captioned it right: “You cannot always control what goes on outside, But you can always control what goes on inside. #yogapractice #breathe #behome #besafe.”

Soha Ali Khan: “Confined to our columns and rows #neveracrossword,” wrote Soha alongside this image in which looks at her daughter Inaaya, who seems to be missing the world outside as she looks out a window and the view to the balcony.

Sunny Kaushal: The actor made it a combo of all things perfect: sunset, playing his djembe and coffee, as he spent some balcony time with brother Vicky Kaushal. Sunny tells us, “I’ve started spending a lot of time in the balcony with family (considering that is the closest I can get to going out), but it’s fun.”

Kirti Kulhari: There’s nothing like spending some quiet time with your pet, and looking out, as time goes by. And that’s just what Kirti did.

Actor Shibani Dandekar shared a glimpse of hanging out with “the boys”. ( Photo: Instagram/shibanidandekar )

Shibani Dandekar : “Hanging out with the boys” be like - this for Shibani, who shared this glimpse of her actor-filmmaker beau Farhan Akhtar spending a gala time with his dogs in the balcony.

Actor Mugdha Godse chose to cut veggies in her balcony. ( Photo: Instagram )

Mugdha Godse: What better use of the balcony to chill and finish household chores at the same time? Here’s Mugdha trying to chop veggies for the next meal.

