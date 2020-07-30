Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares the many stages of her work-from-home life. See pics

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has shared the stages she goes through while working from home. The stages start with ‘enthusiastic working’ and gradually proceed to posing and signing out with a victory sign.

Ira wrote in an Instagram post, “Working from home: Enthusiastic working. You start to sprawl. You get confused. You get worried. You start to give up. You stretch. You smile. You pose. Peace out. #workfromhome #work #quarantine #whiteboard #makesmehappy and #legit #markers #sprawl #ideation.” She also shared pictorial representations of each of the stages.

In the pictures, Ira is seen wearing a blue oversized top with a checkered pattern on it and black shorts. There is a laptop in front of her, sheets of paper and other stationery scattered around, and a whiteboard in the background.

One fan marvelled at how Ira managed to look so beautiful even without any make-up. He wrote, “Yrr tum khubsurat kyo ho itni . Bina mekup k bhi ye haal hai (Why are you so gorgeous? Even without make-up, you look like this).” Another commented, “So beautiful #1,” along with a number of fire emojis.

Recently, Ira moved into her own apartment with her close friend, Danielle Pereira. She has been sharing glimpses of her new home as well as workout videos. She is training with David Poznic, who trained Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK.

Last year, Ira made her directorial debut with the play Euripides’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that she was not inclined towards acting. “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on,” Ira had said.

