Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets decked up in satin dress with thigh-high slit for ‘Netflix and chill’ session, see pic

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gets decked up in satin dress with thigh-high slit for ‘Netflix and chill’ session, see pic

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, dressed up for her Netflix-watching session as she did not want her nice dresses to go to waste.

bollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ira Khan dolled up for a Netflix session at home.
Ira Khan dolled up for a Netflix session at home.
         

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is not letting her nice dresses gather dust in a closet even as she quarantines at home. She got all dressed up for her Netflix session on Tuesday evening and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look.

Ira shared a mirror selfie in a blue satin dress with a thigh-high slit and halter neck. She wrote in her caption, “Because these dresses are too nice to only wear when there’s an occasion! Netflix and chill in a blue satin dress. #dressup #athome #forme #seasons #ifeelpretty.”

Compliments flowed in, in the comments section. “Amazing you so cute, beutyfull garl,” one Instagram user wrote. “Can’t take my eyes off you.. Really pretty,” another wrote. “Will u marry me?” one fan asked.

 

This is not the first time that Ira has dressed up for a movie night. Earlier, in May, Ira, Aamir and Kiran Rao dressed up for the premiere of Mrs Serial Killer on Netflix. The film marked the acting debut of Aamir’s niece, Zayn Marie Khan.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals why family has not demanded CBI probe

Cheering for her cousin Zayn, Ira had written on Instagram, “And it begins! @zaynmarie, I love you to bits and I’m so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we’ll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I’m sorry we weren’t physically with you. But I’m sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry. #zanyforzayn #hottie #sisterlove #proud #tearsofjoy #celebrate #debut #zaynmariekhan.”

Meanwhile, Ira moved into her own apartment earlier this month with her close friend Danielle Pereira. She has been sharing pictures of her new home on Instagram. On the work front, she made her directorial debut with the play Euripedes’ Medea in December last year.

