 Aamir Khan’s Rubaru Roshni to be telecast on Republic Day, actor says it’ll tug on your heart
Actor Aamir Khan’s Rubaru Roshni will be telecast on Republic Day on Star Plus.

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 19:41 IST
Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan at the screening of Roobaru Roshni in Mumbai.

Actor Aamir Khan’s production Rubaru Roshni is slated to be broadcast on Star Plus on the occasion of Republic Day. Aamir, who had organised a screening for a select few guests in Mumbai, is being applauded for the film and the message in it. Aamir Khan, in response to the warm reception of the film, did a live chat with his fans and spoke about his film.

Speaking of the film in a live video on social media, Aamir Khan said, “Yes, all our reviews are so far positive. But I am eagerly waiting for the Nation’s response. I am waiting for tomorrow and I hope all of you see and like the film. I can’t wait to know what you’ll feel.”

He also said, “I am reading all the tweets and I am happy looking at the positive response. My colleagues from the industry too have watched it and loved it,” and added, “Dil pe lagegi tabhi baat banegi (It is successful, only if it tugs at your heart).”

Here are a few fan reactions to Aamir Khan’s live:

The film directed by Svati Chakravarty was speculated to be based on a new episode of Satyameva Jayate, Aamir Khan’s show, which is also broadcast on TV. However, the actor had denied the same.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. The film, however, tanked at the box office in India and China and failed to perform.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 19:41 IST

