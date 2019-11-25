Aamir Khan’s son Azad turns 8, Ira has a special birthday wish for him: ‘You adorable ball of cuteness’

bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan wished her little brother Azad Rao Khan on his birthday in the sweetest way possible. In her Instagram post, she hoped that she could be “at least half the older sibling” to him that her elder brother Junaid Khan was to her.

“You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you’re turning out to be! I can’t wait to get to know you better. :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces,” she wrote.

In 2011, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had their first child, Azad, through surrogacy. Ira and Junaid are Aamir’s children with Reena Dutta.

At a launch event in 2016, Kiran opened up about their difficulties with conceiving naturally. “I don’t know what I did for those 20 years before Azad was born. My life is so full now. I feel so full and humbled by the joy and the completeness he makes me feel,” she said, adding, “We had a lot of trouble while trying to have a child. And I really didn’t think it would be possible to have a baby. Angelically, Dr. Firuza Parikh appeared and found this way for us.”

Meanwhile, Ira is gearing up to make her directorial debut with a theatrical production, Euripedes’ Medea, an adaptation of the Greek tragedy. While Hazel Keech has been cast in the titular role, Junaid Khan has also been roped in to play a pivotal role.

Speculation was rife that Ira will follow Aamir’s footsteps and become an actor, but the star kid revealed in an Instagram post that she has absolutely no inclination towards the same. “I’m not very good at acting. I’m shy. And it’s something I never bothered to work on because I didn’t want to act,” she wrote in the post.

The tickets of Euripedes’ Medea are live and the shows of the play will begin in Mumbai from December 7.

