Aamir Khan seeks forgiveness in annual ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ post, ‘I forgive you for Thugs of Hindostan’, say fans

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:57 IST

Actor Aamir Khan has posted his annual ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ message, in which he asks for forgiveness for whatever offences he may have knowingly or unknowingly caused over the last 12 months. “If I have ever, knowingly or unknowingly caused anyone hurt or pain, I seek forgiveness from you with a bowed head and folded hands,” he wrote. “Please forgive me,” added, before signing off with his trademark, “Love, a.”

Micchami Dukkaḍaṃ can be translated from Prakrit to mean “may all the evil that has been done be fruitless.” It is commonly used to seek forgiveness and means, “If I have offended you in any way, knowingly or unknowingly, in thought, word or deed, then I seek your forgiveness.” It is used widely in the Jain religion on the last day of Paryushana, the most important annual holy event of the Jain calendar.

Aamir posted the same message on Twitter as well, and was met with mixed reactions. Several Twitter users politicised the discourse, and wondered why the actor had chosen to remain silent over several highly debated topics. Others took the opportunity to seek forgiveness themselves.

Also read: Aamir Khan and Kajol meet ‘after so long’ at Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, share pic on Instagram

On a lighter note, some fans wondered if Aamir was seeking forgiveness for his last release, the critical and commercial flop Thugs of Hindostan. Made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore, the film barely managed to recoup his budget and was critically reviled. The otherwise dependable actor took some time off to decide on his next project, which has since been revealed to be an official remake of Forrest Gump. Titled Lal Singh Chaddha, the film is directed by Advait Chandan, who previously worked with Aamir on Secret Superstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 13:57 IST