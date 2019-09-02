Sarika to produce Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s debut, says ‘Something so ancient is being directed by someone so young’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:54 IST

Sarika has consciously moved away from acting — her last outing was in 2016 film, Baar Baar Dekho. But the actor has found a new calling in theatre, and she has been involved with it for the past three years now. Keeping up with her passion, she is set to produce the debut directorial play of Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan.

“Ira called me and said ‘I’m directing a play and I want you to act in it’. But I told her that I won’t be able to, as I’m no longer in the acting space. Then I thought why not produce it and that’s how I came on board. The play Euripides’ Medea is not only a classic, but is also a script which is very appealing. It has a lot of layers and is complex,” says the 58-year-old.

Showering praise on Ira, Sarika says she is very impressed with her dedication. “The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far,” she adds.

And joining her in her new production venture is her daughter, actor Akshara Haasan and Sarika couldn’t be happier. “I thought why not ask Akshara if she would like to be a part of this. It’s something that she could do along with her acting assignments. It’s not demanding in terms of time as we are three people and we could share the responsibility. I hope she enjoys it and also that she takes it forward down the years,” gushes Sarika.

On why she decided to move away from films, she shares, “The usual reason. Most of us actors complain that we really want good scripts and good roles but they don’t come often. You just keep waiting and waiting. As actors you can‘t do anything else but wait for good roles that excite you. And now when there are so many platforms for creative output and if you are still not a part of that then it is not interesting.” Though Sarika is quick to add that she will be back in films “only if there is anything exciting”.

