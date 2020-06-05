Aarya trailer: Sushmita Sen returns in powerful story of crime and redemption, watch video
Aarya trailer has Sushmita Sen as a woman pushed to her limits who will become something she hated to protect her family. Sikander Kher and Chandrachur Singh offer her a strong support in the film.
Aarya trailer, which landed online today, features a series of comebacks. While we all knew it would be the return of Sushmita Sen, the web series directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani, also sees Chandrachud Singh in action.
The 2.5-minute Aarya trailer is all about a normal family -- Sushmita Sen’s Aarya “leaves everything behind” so that she can be with the man she loves. They soon graduate to a house with their kids. However, one small twist and their world turns upside down. Sushmita soon transforms into a fierce woman who “will do anything to ensure her family is safe”.
Speaking at the trailer launch, Sushmita said, “I was ready to beg for the role after I read the script. Life me pehli baar workshop karae mujhse (I did workshops for the first time in my life). It is the courage of human being - it is not about being a man or a woman.”
Watch Aarya trailer here
A dream brought to life after 9 years. All thanks to the team 🙏 Here's to the grit and power of #Aarya in all of us! #AaryaTrailer Out Now! Waiting to see what you guys think about this.https://t.co/TH99Q3kTYD— Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) June 5, 2020
View this post on Instagram
"Because of YOU...I AM" 👍❤️Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!! 😁❤️ Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya coming soon!! 💃🏻 Now it’s your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon!!!😉😁💃🏻 @disneyplushotstarvip @officialrmfilms I LOVE YOU GUYS!! #duggadugga #webegin 🙏❤️💃🏻😀
Sharing the trailer, Ram wrote on Twitter, “A dream brought to life after 9 years. All thanks to the team Folded hands Here’s to the grit and power of #Aarya in all of us! #AaryaTrailer Out Now! Waiting to see what you guys think about this.”
Aarya is said to be a remake of the Dutch series Penoza. Announcing her comeback on Instagram last year, Sushmita had written, “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience. This alone makes me a fan of my fans. They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, and lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you.”
