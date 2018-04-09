Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend funeral of Nikkhil Advani’s mother

Bollywood filmmaker Nikkhil Advani lost his mother, Rekha, on Saturday. She is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The family shared the following message with well wishers: “With grief and sadness, this is to inform you that Rekha Advani (m/o Monisha, Nikkhil and Kunal) passed away suddenly this evening. Funeral and last rites will be tomorrow, Sunday Apr 8 at Banganga, Nepean Sea Road at 1 pm. We will update details of Marka as soon as we have more information.”

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and Abhishek Bachchan attended the last rites of Rekha Advani.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra were also present during the rituals.

Actor Diana Penty also attended the last rites.

Nikhil debuted in Bollywood as a director in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho and then went on to make Salaam-E-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China and D-Day.

Nikkhil Advani is now gearing up for his next venture Bazzar that has Saif Ali Khan in the lead.