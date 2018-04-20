Abhishek Bachchan’s anniversary wish for Aishwarya Rai is heart touching

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married for 11 years now, and there couldn’t be a better way to celebrate the occasion. On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a painting of Aishwarya and him on Instagram and wrote, “11 Years.” The painting is made by artist Fifi Y Fitrida.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya met during the shooting of Dhoom 2 in the year 2006, and their friendship blossomed. They announced their engagement in January 2007 and tied the knot in April 2007.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya.

Talking of Aishwarya to HT Brunch a few years ago, Abhishek had said, “You hear about Ash – we all did before I became an actor – she comes with this huge reputation of being some divaesque figure. Everyone imagines she floats on a cloud or something!” he says, grinning. “But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait a second, she’s pretty cool’. And she really is.”

Aishwarya appears to be a firm believer in opposites attract. “He knows what it feels like to be born into the glare of the spotlight. For me, it was living with immense popularity since childhood – the horizons just grew broader, from classroom, to school, to my lane, my neighbourhood, my city, country and beyond. That’s why we’re so balanced despite the attention,” she had said.

Aishwarya Rai has again started signing films post her pregnancy, and has been consistent with her choice of films. She made her comeback to films with 2015 film Jazbaa, and went on to work in films like Srbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She is now shooting for Fanne Khan in which she is reuniting with Anil Kapoor after a long time.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan has just finished the Kashmir leg of director Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. He is playing a Sikh in the film. He also owns a football team in Indian Super League.

Their fans must want them to be together on-screen again. Let’s see when that happens.