e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Banerjee: In the OTT space, the show is always going to be bigger than the star

Abhishek Banerjee: In the OTT space, the show is always going to be bigger than the star

Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee says star power doesn’t matter on OTT platforms, it’s only the content, and more specifically, the dialogues which hook the audiences.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:21 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Abhishek Banerjee played the role of Hathoda Tyagi in the web series Pataal Lok.
Actor Abhishek Banerjee played the role of Hathoda Tyagi in the web series Pataal Lok.
         

One should have been in fear of his menacing act as Hathoda Tyagi in Pataal Lok, but actor Abhishek Banerjee was left surprised with the way his character went viral, with memes floating on social media soon after the crime drama was released. So, it’s safe to say that he’s yet another star born in the OTT space.

However, of late, there have been murmurs about already big stars coming to the web space from Bollywood, and many wondering if that will threaten the level playing field. Bannerjee doubts anything of that will happen.

“The thing is, on OTT platforms, I think the star is always going to be the show runners and writers. It’s not easy to make nine episodes. I’ve worked in the film format, done television, films, theatre and web shows. For me, I find this the most detailed work. You will get stuck if there’s no detail. People have a lot of time to give that much concentration to web shows, understand what the character is saying,” says the 31-year-old, who’s also a casting director. 

Bannerjee explains that due to this careful viewing by the audience, an actor’s biggest challenge is just their job. “He or she has to act really well, because there are no extra things like action routines, massive songs to make things visually thrilling. Your performance, the lines, dialogues are the basic core. The show is always going to be the star, and bigger,” he explains.

The actor goes on to name that the biggest proof of that is character names being remembered more than the actor who played it.

He counts, “Guddu bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, Kaleen bhaiya (characters played by actors Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and Pankaj Tripathi in web series Mirzapur), they are not their original names, the character’s name is always going to be bigger. Also, Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in Sacred Games). So, I doubt there can be a star system on web, because if you see globally too, on OTTs, they have still not been able to draw audience just because of stars.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
Bal Thackeray feared Sena will become Congress, Kangana shares video
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
2020 Kia Sonet first drive review: Baby SUV with brazen dreams
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
‘Corona is gone’, says Bengal BJP chief at public rally. Then rebuts himself
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In