Actor Faraaz Khan battling for life in ICU after brain infection, Pooja Bhatt urges fans to raise funds for his treatment

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:52 IST

Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who was seen in films such as Mehendi and Fareb, is fighting for his life in a Bengaluru hospital. Faraaz, who is the son of Mahabharat actor Yusuf Khan, was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia after his lungs got infected.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared a plea for her followers on Twitter to help raise funds for his treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote in her tweet.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

The details about his condition were shared on the fundraiser, which was started by his family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. “Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core,” it read.

“While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span.

Also read: Tanishq ‘deeply saddened’ by reactions to ad: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad’, Swara Bhasker rues ‘fragile spine’

“Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively and he wasn’t able to breathe. He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability,” it added.

So far, the fundraiser had generated Rs. 1.8 lakh out of their Rs 25 lakh goal. Faraaz needs to stay in the hospital for ‘7-10 more days’ for his treatment.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter