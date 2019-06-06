Actor Imran Khan is unrecognisable in this pic, concerned fans ask if all is well

Actor Imran Khan was snapped outside his gym on Wednesday. The actor, who has been in news for a rumoured separation from wife Avantika, looked surprisingly thin and almost unrecognisable.

In the picture, Imran can be seen casually dressed in a white t-shirt and pair of long shorts. He is also wearing a cap. The actor is smiling for the shutterbugs but his weak and frail looks are hard to miss - a fact that many Instagram users also noticed. A few also left messages expressing their concern.

A user, Maria Sami Faisal, wrote: “Hopefully he is ok , he looks frail.” Another user, Karanjit Kushal left a comment: “omg is he imran khan.what happen to him?he look weak.” A third user, Meera Jhurry wrote that “he lost weight...hope he is fine”.

Imran Khan’s look has got his fans worried. ( Varinder Chawla )

Last month, reports emerged that Imran and his wife Avantika have decided to give their relationship a break after eight years of marriage. DNA reported that they have allegedly taken some time off their marriage due to “irreconcilable differences”. They have a daughter, Imara.

Quoting a source, the DNA report said, “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family.” Imran and Avantika have been childhood sweethearts and married in 2011.

Imran is known for his work in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly. He was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut.

