Actor Vanita Kharat on posing in the buff to champion body positivity: 'This is the form we are born in, so what's vulgar about it?'

Actor Vanita Kharat on posing in the buff to champion body positivity: ‘This is the form we are born in, so what’s vulgar about it?’

Kabir Singh actor Vanita Kharat has spoken about her risque photoshoot to champion the cause of body positivity.

bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Vanita Kharat on posing nude for a cause.
Actor Vanita Kharat on posing nude for a cause.
         

Kabir Singh actor Vanita Kharat, who posed in the nude to champion body positivity, has said that she has received a lot of positive response to her shoot. The risque picture, which is a part of a calendar shoot, showed Vanita posing naked, with a strategically placed kite in front of her.

“I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!!,” Vanita captioned the post, and credited Tejas Nerurkar as the photographer. “Let’s get together to join this Body Positivity Movement,” she added.

 

Opening up about the shoot, Vanita told Times of India, “My friends, both from the industry and otherwise, and even people whom I don’t know seem to have loved it. They called me with compliments. Some confessed that they felt good about themselves after seeing the picture and some are going to put it up on their wall. Of course, there have been detractors too. Some questioned my motive behind shooting in the buff and the only thing I have to tell them is that this is the form we are born in, so what’s vulgar about it? Many wondered the reason for the kite. To me, a kite that scales lofty skies, signifies you want to fly high and have dreams.”

Asked if she has encountered bias due to the way she looks in the film industry, the actor said, “I can’t speak for others but I get offers to play a mom, aunt, or maid. But that’s a problem with the industry. Body positivity movement and industry requirements should not be confused.”

