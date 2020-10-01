e-paper
Adil Hussain bags Best Actor award at Indo-German Film Week for Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn, thanks Prakash Jha

Adil Hussain bags Best Actor award at Indo-German Film Week for Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn, thanks Prakash Jha

Adil Hussain says he is thrilled to have bagged the best actor’s award at Indo German Film Week in Berlin, for his performances in Preeksha and Nivrana Inn.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Adil Hussain as Buchi in Pareeksha.
Adil Hussain as Buchi in Pareeksha.
         

Actor Adil Hussain has bagged the Best Actor award at the Indo German Film Week in Berlin, for two of his recent performances - Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn. Prakash Jha directed Pareeksha while Vijay Jayapal had helmed Nirvana Inn.

Adil was most recently seen as Buchchi - a rickshaw-puller making all efforts to ensure best education for his child in Prakash Jha’s film. Nirvana Inn is yet to release. Adil wrote in two separate tweets, “Thrilled to have received the Best Actor Award for the role of Buchchi Paswan in Pareeksha @Pareeksha2020 at the #IndoGermanFilmWeek in Berlin last night. Thank You for this recognition. I share this Award with dearest @prakashjha27 . And of course with the entire team.”

“The Award for Best Actor at the #IndoGermanFilmWeek, Berlin Last Night is for my two roles as Buchchi and Jogi in @Pareeksha2020 and @NirvanaInnFilm Director @Pareeksha2020 and @iam_vj I am sorry that I hadn’t Mentioned Both Films in earlier tweet ,” he added. Manoj Bajpayee was among the first ones to congratulate Adil. “Congratulations @_AdilHussai,” Manoj tweeted and Adil quickly thanked him.

 

Talking about the artists in his film Pareeksha, Prakash Jha had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “In terms of creativity, Adil brings a lot to the table. I do not work with a hard set rule. We held workshops so that we build upon what we have. Each artist on sets brings his own creative inputs - Adil, Priyanka, Shubham and everyone else. The final output is something with everyone’s insight. Adil is a sensitive actor and I enjoyed working with all of them.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls when he couldn’t afford Rs 2, shares emotional childhood memory

Adil, who has worked in several critically acclaimed films, received National Film Awards (Special Jury) at the 2017 National Film Awards for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki.

