Home / TV / Adil Hussain is front-and-centre of new Star Trek: Discovery trailer. Watch here

Adil Hussain is front-and-centre of new Star Trek: Discovery trailer. Watch here

Actor Adil Hussain has shared a trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, which will premiere in October.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Adil Hussain in a still from the Star Trek: Discovery trailer.
Actor Adil Hussain, who will appear as a guest star on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, has shared a teaser for the show, which was given a release date on Tuesday. Discovery will premiere on October 15 in the US and Canada, it has been revealed, with a possible October 16 release in India. The show is streamed on Netflix outside the US and Canada.

“Proud to be a part of @StarTrek. Discovery Season 3 releases on 15th October on @CBSAllAccess here is the Trailer,” Adil wrote on Twitter. He also thanked his co-star, Sonequa Martin-Green “for being so generous and kind.”

 

The one-minute trailer features Adil quite prominently. “I watched this office every day, believing that my hope was not in vain. That hope is you, Commander Burnham,” his character, a Federation rep, tells Sonequa’s character.

Here’s the official synopsis of season 3: “After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.”

Also read: Pareeksha trailer: Adil Hussain is endearing in this intense drama on our socio-economic system

Returning cast members include Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber, Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, and Tig Notaro as Jet Reno. Meanwhile, fans can also check out Star Trek: Picard, which features Patrick Stewart retuning to his iconic role, and the upcoming Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated comedy about the overlooked members of a starship.

