Adipurush: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer to release in August 2022. See poster

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:00 IST

Early on Thursday, the makers of the ambitious film, Adipurush, announced that their film would hit the screens only in 2022. Actor Prabhas shared a poster in this regard.

Sharing it, Prabhas wrote: “#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022 #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”

Late on Wednesday, Prabhas had shared the logo of the film. Both the posters carried the message: “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.”

Adipurush, reportedly an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, will star Prabhas in the lead role. The announcement was made in mid-August last year. In early September, it was announced that Saif will play the principal antagonist in the film, Lankesh. Making the announcement, the Instagram post shared by Prabhas, said: “7000 years ago existed the world’s most intelligent demon! #Adipurush.” At the top end of the poster, the 10 heads of Raavan, symbolising the intelligence of 10 in one being.

Interestingly, makers are yet to announce the female lead of the film. A host of names have floated around, from Anushka Sharma to Kiara Advani.

Saif and the film’s director Om Raut have previously worked together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif played the villain there too, essaying the role of Mughal general, Uday Bhan Rathod. Reacting to the news of Saif playing Lankesh in Adipurush, Prabhas had said in a statement, “I am excited about working with a talented actor like Saif Ali Khan. To be featuring alongside such a great actor on the big screen is a matter of pride for me.”

Talking about the film, Prabhas had earlier said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

