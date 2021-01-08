e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aditya Narayan says ‘barring sleepovers and trips’ he never lived with Shweta Agarwal in 10 years together, is loving married life

Aditya Narayan says ‘barring sleepovers and trips’ he never lived with Shweta Agarwal in 10 years together, is loving married life

Aditya Narayan has said that he’s glad that he can finally live with wife Shweta Agarwal, whom he dated for 10 years before they tied the knot in 2020.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:57 IST
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in December.
Singer Aditya Narayan, who tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal last year, has said that it feels great to finally be able to live together. The newlyweds recently returned from a honeymoon in Kashmir, and are looking forward to moving into a new apartment in a few months.

In an interview, Aditya praised the people of Kashmir and said that he and Shweta completed a basic skiing course during their visit. They hope to complete a more advanced course this year.

About learning to live with another person, Aditya told The Times of India, “We have dated for a decade but still haven’t lived with each other, barring a sleepover once or twice or a few trips, so it feels great to have each other around. We are different in so many ways yet have many things in common. I love the fact that we can be in the same home together, do different things and yet find time to do things together.”

He added, “The new thing about being married is now, every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home.”

Also read: Aditya Narayan says media underestimated his purchasing power, reveals actual cost of his new marital home

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in December, and will move into their new house in four months, he said. In an earlier interview, Aditya had said that the media had undervalued his new home, and offered a fact check. In an interview to SpotboyE, he said that his house isn’t worth Rs 4 crore. “Ha ha. So little? Market price kam likh di (the cost of the house has been undervalued). It actually cost me Rs 10.5 crores. I’ve been working since I was a child.” He added, “Television pays a lot.”

