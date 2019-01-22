Aditya Pancholi charged for allegedly threatening, abusing car mechanic

A complaint was registered against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi for allegedly making a death threat to a car mechanic.

According to the complainant, the actor threatened to kill him when he was asked to pay the car repair charge of Rs 2.8 lakhs.

Also read: Actor Aditya Pancholi offends lawyers, cop in Mumbai court

Following the incident, the mechanic registered a complaint against Pancholi at Versova police station. “On the complaint of the mechanic we have registered a non-cognisable offence against the actor and our probe is underway,” senior inspector at the station, Ravindra Badgujar, told NDTV.

Pancholi denied any wrongdoing and told Times Now, “I have made all the payments and I have bank statements, in fact, he kept my car for one year for no reason.”

Police have registered a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 09:55 IST