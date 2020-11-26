Aditya Roy Kapur: I don’t take all the criticisms in, for me ignorance is bliss

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 18:32 IST

Criticism is something that Aditya Roy Kapur is not exactly unfamiliar with but there was incessant trolling that came his way around and post the release of his film, Sadak. But the actor does not like to dwell on it.

“Personally, I don’t take all the criticism in and that is my method. I kind of don’t really read very much at all. I am very technologically challenged so I don’t have social media other than Instagram. I am not on any of that other stuff which is incessantly giving you that information. I honestly didn’t read any of it and hear any of it. I did hear about some of it but quite honestly it was a lot like as if it didn’t happen for me,” he says.

Talking about the criticism that a film receives post its releases, the actor says there is not one can do much about it.

“Some situations are just out of control. Even a film is out of your control once you have done it. There is nothing that I am going to achieve by hemming and hawing about it when there is nothing I can do. The case of the last film ignorance was bliss for me,” he adds.

Enjoying the success of his latest film, Ludo, which released digitally, the actor says “it has been a good year” for him despite the negativity around the film industry and the ongoing pandemic.

The 35-year-old says the past 7 months have not been that difficult for him because he wasn’t the only one sitting at home without work to do

“In this case everyone was on the same boat. We were all going through the same problems and that gives you a certain amount of strength as well. Obviously, if I was the only one sitting at home and the rest of world was running amok then I would definitely had felt differently as has happened in the past,” he says.

And Kapur wants to be in the positive mode for as long as the pandemic situation is on and that is what he recommends everyone else too.

“Yes it is not ideal to say the least but you have to try and approach it and look at the positive side of the things and what you can derive from it that is positive, rather than yearning to do something that is not possible and will get you nowhere. Try and find something constructive to do. So, I would say that this has not been that bad for me,” he concludes.