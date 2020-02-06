Aditya Roy Kapur: I’ve always been paranoid about using unhealthy measures to build my body

bollywood

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:19 IST

The obsession with a perfectly ripped physique is something that youngsters are losing their sleep over, and super fit actors on-screen inspire them all the more. Suniel Shetty recently spoke about how youngsters are “using external measures” to get six-pack abs and that’s not the right way. Even Aditya Roy Kapur, whose muscled up ‘action hero’ look from Malang is the talk of the town, supports the senior actor and urges all to be fit in a healthy way.

“All in all it’s a very positive thing if more people are inclined towards being physically fit. But that should be done following the proper method. I have always been a little paranoid about using other measures to get that physique,” says Bollywood star.

Even when there were time restrictions as Aditya was busy shooting his other films around the time he was working on Malang, which required him to get bulkier, the actor stayed true to his routine.

“I was very clear from the start that I can’t put myself in process to take anything other than anything natural, because I have heard that it also affects your mental state and changes your mood and all of that. Since I never had any experience of doing this before, I did not want to do it this time too,” explains the actor, before elaborating on how he thinks one can achieve their dream physique.

Aditya says the basic is to follow “a good diet”. He adds, “It’s all about consistency and doing it really in the focused militant manner which what I had to do for the role as well. I’m not like this in real life, didn’t cheat on months at end to get this body… That’s the only process I know and it does help.”

All for body and mind positivity, Aditya is not fanatical about maintaining a certain look as it conforms to certain norms. He follows a similar approach when it comes to his career too. The one thing that he wants to do now is maintain a balance between work and breaks. Apart from Malang, Aditya’s upcoming projects include Ek Villian 2, Ludo and Sadak 2.

The actor says he took a break consciously in a particular phase of his career as he wasn’t getting the kind of stories he wanted to tell. “I feel fortunate that all these films came my way in 2019… I’m getting the opportunity to work with [Mahesh] Bhatt saab, Anurag Basu and Mohit [Suri] again… I know last year and before that I just came and went at the blink of an eye. While it’s essential to take breaks, recuperate and get back to work with new zeal, at the same time you need to keep working. I know how much I missed being on the set,” he signs off.

