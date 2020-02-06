e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Aditya Roy Kapur: I’ve always been paranoid about using unhealthy measures to build my body

Aditya Roy Kapur: I’ve always been paranoid about using unhealthy measures to build my body

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur extends support to colleague and senior Suniel Shetty, who recently pointed out how youngsters are often following the wrong path to build their physique. The actor shares his experience to explain his views.

bollywood Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:19 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming Bollywood film Malang is all set to hit screens this Friday.
Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming Bollywood film Malang is all set to hit screens this Friday.
         

The obsession with a perfectly ripped physique is something that youngsters are losing their sleep over, and super fit actors on-screen inspire them all the more. Suniel Shetty recently spoke about how youngsters are “using external measures” to get six-pack abs and that’s not the right way. Even Aditya Roy Kapur, whose muscled up ‘action hero’ look from Malang is the talk of the town, supports the senior actor and urges all to be fit in a healthy way.

Read:Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on marriage rumours with Diva Dhawan, says his mom asked ‘Is there something I should know?’

“All in all it’s a very positive thing if more people are inclined towards being physically fit. But that should be done following the proper method. I have always been a little paranoid about using other measures to get that physique,” says Bollywood star.

Even when there were time restrictions as Aditya was busy shooting his other films around the time he was working on Malang, which required him to get bulkier, the actor stayed true to his routine.

“I was very clear from the start that I can’t put myself in process to take anything other than anything natural, because I have heard that it also affects your mental state and changes your mood and all of that. Since I never had any experience of doing this before, I did not want to do it this time too,” explains the actor, before elaborating on how he thinks one can achieve their dream physique.

 

Aditya says the basic is to follow “a good diet”. He adds, “It’s all about consistency and doing it really in the focused militant manner which what I had to do for the role as well. I’m not like this in real life, didn’t cheat on months at end to get this body… That’s the only process I know and it does help.”

All for body and mind positivity, Aditya is not fanatical about maintaining a certain look as it conforms to certain norms. He follows a similar approach when it comes to his career too. The one thing that he wants to do now is maintain a balance between work and breaks. Apart from Malang, Aditya’s upcoming projects include Ek Villian 2, Ludo and Sadak 2.

The actor says he took a break consciously in a particular phase of his career as he wasn’t getting the kind of stories he wanted to tell. “I feel fortunate that all these films came my way in 2019… I’m getting the opportunity to work with [Mahesh] Bhatt saab, Anurag Basu and Mohit [Suri] again… I know last year and before that I just came and went at the blink of an eye. While it’s essential to take breaks, recuperate and get back to work with new zeal, at the same time you need to keep working. I know how much I missed being on the set,” he signs off.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news