Adnan Sami says he refused when he was offered award in exchange for free performance: I will never 'buy' an award

Adnan Sami says he refused when he was offered award in exchange for free performance: I will never ‘buy’ an award

Adnan Sami said that his dignity and self-respect did not allow him to negotiate for an award and he turned the offer down.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Adnan Sami refused to negotiate for an award in exchange for a free performance at an awards show.
Adnan Sami refused to negotiate for an award in exchange for a free performance at an awards show.
         

Singer Adnan Sami retweeted a tweet by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur calling Bollywood awards shows a ‘negotiation’. Adnan said that he was once offered an award in exchange for a free performance but he refused because of his ‘dignity and self-respect’.

“Absolutely correct! I have faced similar ‘negotiations’ where they have wanted me to perform free of charge and bag the award... I told them to F*** Off- I will never ‘buy’ an award!! My dignity & self respect is all that I will take into my grave- nothing else!!” he wrote on Twitter, sharing Shekhar’s tweet saying Bollywood awards functions were more of a ‘negotiation’ than an ‘appreciation of creativity’.

 

Last month, Abhay Deol called out awards shows and said that he and Farhan Akhtar were demoted to ‘supporting actors’ in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara when the nominations were announced, while Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were nominated as actors in a ‘leading role’. He blamed this on Bollywood’s ‘lobby’ culture.

Also read | Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’

“I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as ‘supporting actors’. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as ‘actors in a leading role’. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier, in 2017, Kangana Ranaut said that she once lost out on an award because she failed to reach the ceremony on time. “Early on, I got dressed up for some award, I don’t remember the award but I was supposed to receive the award for supporting cast for Life In A Metro. I got stuck in traffic. I started getting calls asking ‘where are you’. The hysteria and panic that I experienced, I didn’t make it and Soha (Ali Khan) got it for Rang De Basanti,” she said in an interview.

