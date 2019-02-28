After Beyond the Clouds, Majid Majidi’s next Indian film to be set in a small town

Iranian director Majid Majidi, who recently helmed Indian film Beyond The Clouds, is already planning his second Indian film. According to reports, Majidi plans to begin casting for the movie once he finishes the Iranian film he is currently working on. The director is best known for films such as Children of Heaven (1997) and The Father (1996).

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “It’s a story that Majidi came across on his previous trips to India and has already started scripting the film. It revolves around a male protagonist in the age group of 25-30 years, is set in a small town and will go on the floors in the first half of 2020. Majidi will first start shooting for his next Iranian film after which he will begin the recce and casting for the Indian film.”

Majid’s Beyond The Clouds featured Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan. The film opened to mixed reaction from critics but Ishaan’s performance was largely appreciated. “It’s for Ishaan Khatter’s charming and heroic presence that keeps the momentum sustained. He is feisty, lively and full of potential. Inspired from Bollywood and its tales of one-upmanship, Ishaan Khatter twitches, smirks and shows cynicism without going overboard. Of course, he appears confident,” the Hindustan Times review read.

Talking about cross-country collaborations, Majidi had told Hindustan Times, “Frequent cultural collaborations are very important. It is something that happened in Europe years ago, and those collaborations made them very strong. It has been lacking in our continent sadly. Our continent has more sources — both academically and culturally. So, our stories will be even stronger. And cross cultural collaborations will not only improve the film industries, they will also contribute massively to the political and economic growth of the countries here, and therefore they are very important.”

