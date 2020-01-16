After deleting their pics together, Amit Sadh confirms breaking up with Annabel DaSilva: ‘I am absolutely single and ready to be taken’

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:14 IST

Actor Amit Sadh has confirmed his breakup, just a year after announcing the relationship with Brazilian model Annabel DaSilva. Responding to rumours of breakup that have been doing the rounds since last year, Amit has said he is absolutely single.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted him as saying, “It’s absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken.” Annabel featured alongside Amit in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. A Times of India report had claimed in August 2019 that Amit and Annabel had decided to breakup but stay friends. “The split was amicable. Amit and Annabel were quite serious about each other. But things didn’t work out. They have decided to stay in touch, but not as lovers,” it quoted a source as saying.

After officially declaring their love for each other in October 2018, Amit and Annabel regularly posted loved-up pictures from their private moments. They even shared pictures from exotic holidays spent together.

Speaking about Annabel in his life, Amit had earlier said, “I’ve never been so happy and I’m grateful to her for that. She’s one of the most amazing human beings I’ve met. She personifies happiness — she’s always smiling. I think I’ve also caught on to the habit. Earlier, I was closed and unsure. I hope we can make a difference to each other’s lives, she already has. We are extremely involved in each other’s lives. As I said, we are a normal couple. When it becomes special, it’s a problem. When you love someone, it should come easily. Annabel has taught me the power of little things.”

While Amit has deleted all of their pictures from his Instagram page, Annabel has simply moved on - posting fresh pictures from her life even as old ones remain on her page.

Annabel posted a picture with a caption that read, “No amount of words could express how thankful I am for all you’ve done and all that you continue to do. You’re the best.” As per the tabloid report, Amit and Annabel met at a gym and they “bonded over fitness and a shared passion for travelling”.

