After his tryst with dark humour, Blackmail director Abhinay Deo wants to make a rom-com and an action comedy

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo, who is fascinated by the comic genre, loves to explores its various different forms in his films. His debut directorial Delhi Belly (2011) was a black comedy, and his latest release, Blackmail, too falls in the same genre. “I have incredible interest in humour presented in a different manner. I love watching films by Alfred Hitchcock and reading books of this genre. Such works not only make you laugh, but are also engaging,” he says.

Apart from humour, Deo is fond of thrillers and has explored the same through his film Game (2013) and the TV series, 24 (2013 and 2016). So, does he plan to explore other genres in the coming future? He replies, “Yes. A romantic comedy is ready and I’d like to work on it. I also have an action comedy on my mind.”

After his debut in 2011, he took a two-year break before working on the TV finite series. Even after Force 2 that released in 2016 he took a two-year gap. Asked why he prefers to take breaks in between, Deo says he prefers to wait for the right script.

“I need a script that expects the best out of me. The story needs to be appealing enough, for me to put my heart and soul into it. I don’t rush into things. I am on the lookout for something new, so that the audience also does not get bored. After Delhi Belly, I’ve been thinking of making a comedy, but the scripts weren’t good. It took me six years to find the right one,” he states.

