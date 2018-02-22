After Justin Trudeau, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor visit Golden Temple. See pics

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra on Thursday offered prayers at the Golden Temple along with director Vipul Amrutlal Shah before kick starting the Amritsar schedule of their upcoming movie Namastey England.

Shah is looking forward to shooting the film is Amritsar, which will be followed by schedules in Ludhiana and Patiala.

Arjun and Parineeti visited Golden Temple to seek blessings before commencing their Amritsar schedule. The lead pair is all set to play Punjabi characters in the film.

Shah, who begins with Amritsar schedule today, earlier said that this is the perfect time to be in Punjab as the weather is neither too hot nor too cold and the crops will make for stunning visuals.

Arjun and Parineeti made their Bollywood debuts with each other in Ishaqzaade. They will next be seen opposite each other in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau paid a visit to Amritsar during his official trip to India.

