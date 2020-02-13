After Malang, CM says film scripts will be vetted to avoid unfavourable portrayal of Goa

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:49 IST

Claiming that Goa's image was being "maligned" in Bollywood films, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that in the future, film shoots will be permitted in the state only after scripts are examined.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said the recently released Bollywood film Malang depicts Goa as a narcotics haven and now permits for film shoots would be granted only after scripts are thoroughly vetted by a state-run agency.

Actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur during the promotions of their film Malang. ( IANS )

"In future, the Entertainment Society of Goa will check scripts of movies before permits are granted. They will not be allowed to malign image of the state," Sawant said. Permissions would be granted only after the authorities are convinced about the script, he added.

ALSO WATCH: Public review of Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur| Disha Patani | Anil Kapoor

Malang depicted several scenes of drug-fuelled rave parties that "maligned the image of the state", the Chief Minister said. "We have a good law and order situation in the state and it is not right for anyone to portray it as a destination for drugs," he said.

Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in main roles. The film has performed well at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more