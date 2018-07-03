Ahead of Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan looks dapper on new magazine cover, see pic

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan slayed the uber cool look as he graced the cover of Man’s World magazine. The dapper Nawab can be seen in a formal suited avatar for the July issue of the magazine.The magazine took to their Instagram handle and captioned the cover as,”Make way for our cover star of the month, the dapper Nawab #SaifAliKhan.”

Make way for our cover star of the month, the dapper Nawab #SaifAliKhan.🌟

Photographer: Abheet Gidwani (@abheetg)

The Nawab of cool dons a slim-fit woven cotton shirt, single-breasted jacket in silk, all by Emporio Armani (@emporioarmani)@GenesisLuxury pic.twitter.com/yavOwplymn — Man's World (@mansworldindia) July 2, 2018

On the work front Khan is all set to entice his fans with his upcoming web television series, Sacred Games.

The series is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 thriller novel by the same name and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The series will revolve around the lives of Mumbai city cop Sartaj Singh, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan, and crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The show will progress as the lives of the two characters collide.

All the eight hour-long episodes are directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and the first look of the series was released earlier in February. The show will be aired on Netflix on July 6.

