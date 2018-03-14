AIB Roast case: No relief to Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

The Bombay High Court has not provided any relief to Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the AIB Roast Case. The court rejected the petition of both the actors and set April 3 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The actors had filed a petition in the court and sought quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Mumbai police against them.

In 2013, the actors were criticised after they used abusive and vulgar language during a live stage show called ‘AIB Roast Master. The programme was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel indoor stadium on January 20.

Mumbai police, after a court order, had registered an FIR at Tardeo police station, which named Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The FIR was registered even after the group pulled down the controversial YouTube video of the show, tendered a public apology and even made personal visits to religious groups who felt offended by the contents of the video.

