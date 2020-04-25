Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Jaya-Amitabh Bachchan’s old vacation pics make us miss holidays with family. See here

bollywood

The coronavirus lockdown has made everyone realise how much we miss travelling and holidays with friends and family. While it is not known how long we would have to wait until booking tickets to our next trip, many are trying to console their hearts with throwback pictures from old vacations. So today, we bring you these rare photos of the Bachchan family’s vacation abroad, which have surfaced on a Bollywood fanpage on Instagram.

The photos show Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, shopping together in a sunny tourist town.

It is not known when or where exactly the pictures were clicked but the four all went to London in 2010 for the premiere of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s film Raavan, held at The BFI Southbank. Abhishek wore his hair in a similar fashion at the premiere as well.

The photos from the vacation show Aishwarya in a white and blue dress with her hair in a half-tie. She is seen in dainty white slippers, holding on to Abhishek’s arms as the walk the cobbled steps. Abhishek is in a light pink shirt and jeans, Amitabh looks stylish in his loose white peasant shirt and jeans. Jaya wore a top and a skirt with a stole.

The photos were a hit with the family’s fans. “Ash looks gorgeous,” wrote a fan. “BEAUTY OF AİSHWARYA,” commented another. “They are amazing,” wrote another.

The Bachchan family is currently in lockdown together at their Mumbai home except Jaya. Abhishek penned an emotional post for his mother who is currently in Delhi. “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you,” Abhishek wrote on Jaya’s birthday on Instagram this April.

Amitabh wrote on his blog, “Jaya’s birthday today and the distance where she is stuck, reduced by the inventions of the day in virtual technology .. she was in Delhi at Parliament when the lockdown happened and she could not come back home, in Mumbai.”

Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and the grandkids all observed the janta curfew in March and applauded the health care workers from their home’s roof. The whole family was seen in white outfits.

