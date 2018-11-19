Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt switch on the goddess mode at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018. See pics
At the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 red carpet, host of Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose shades of red and pink to make a fashion statement. Updated: Nov 19, 2018 09:46 IST
Soon after the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding, the star galore at an awards event has got the social media interested. Several Bollywood bigwigs headed to the Lux Golden Rose Awards and dominated the red carpet in red and white hues. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who just threw a party for her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday, made to the award gala in a shimmery red boddy-hugging gown. The former Miss World even took home a trophy for her work on screen. Needless to say, the Fanney Khan actor looked stunning in the sheer number with a mini trail.
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned up fresh as a daisy at the awards event as she walked the red carpet in a two-tone pink and ruby gown. Sister Karisma Kapoor attended the awards night in a black and grey floor-length gown. Another one to make heads turn was Alia Bhatt, who graced the event in an off-shoulder white gown. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is well known for putting her best foot forward on the fashion front, too chose a beautiful white gown for the occasion. Looking glamourous as ever in the lace and sheer costume, Janvhi was joined by her co-star Ishaan Khatter, who looked a dapper in a black striped suit. Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez was a delight in a dramatic ice blue gown and pulled up the look in transparent heels and a diamond necklace adorning her neck.
Timeless divas Hema Malini, Rekha and Zeenat Aman were among the senior Bollywood brigade who added their charm to the red carpet in stunning avatars. Actor Kajol too made it to the event in a figure hugging, full-sleeved gold and beige number. Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu arrived in a floral grey gown and certainly stole the spotlight in the dramatic number. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif stood out in an off-shoulder ombre floral gown and added a magical effect to the red carpet with her charm.
Among others who had their fashion on point were Ankita Lokhande in a shimmery peach gown and Chitrangada Singh in a sheer pink attire. Giving a tough competition to the ladies were actors Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan who turned up for the event in dapper avatars.
