Aishwarya Rai sports sindoor with a black dress as she leaves for Paris with Aaradhya. See pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her pretty daughter Aaradhya Bachchan never fail to make heads turn every time they make a public appearance—like they did when the duo was spotted at the airport on Tuesday as they left for Paris. In some pictures, Aishwarya can be seen guiding Aaradhya, holding her hand. In some others, Aaradhya is looking questioningly at her mother, while the Bollywood diva looks on.

While Aishwarya is dressed in an all-black flowing dress paired with sneakers, Aaradhya is seen wearing jeans, a white tee (with a pink glittery flamingo print) and a pink velvet jacket. However, what’s striking in the set of pictures is Aishwarya’s sindoor (vermillion).

A recent picture, shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram, had the family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, dressed in Indian finery for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement. Aishwarya had simply captioned the photo, “Mine”.

💖MINE💖🤗😘✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan, which also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The film presents Aishwarya as a music star. Aishwarya and Anil are reuniting after a gap of 18 years in Fanney Khan. They have earlier worked in 2000 film, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

Fanney Khan is rumoured to be a remake of Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, which was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001. The film, a joint production of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions, T-Series and Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, will release on August 3.

