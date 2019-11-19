e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji trailer inspires hilarious memes, reminds Twitter of his paan masala ad

From comparing Ajay Devgn’s act to a paan masala commercial to comparing Saif Ali Khan to a cheap Jon Snow, here are some memes on the recently released first trailer for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ajay Devgn in a still from the Tanhaji trailer.
Ajay Devgn in a still from the Tanhaji trailer.
         

The hotly anticipated first trailer for Ajay Devgn’s historical epic, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has inspired hilarious memes. Fans have compared Ajay and Saif’s onscreen chemistry to that of sparring brothers’. They have also drawn comparisons between Tanhaji and the film 300 and a paan masala commercial Ajay had done previously.

Shortly after the trailer’s unveiling at a grand event in Mumbai, fans took to social media to poke fun at the film. While a popular source for memes was Saif’s villainous character Udaybhan, others made fun of Ajay’s performance and Tanhaji’s feud with Udaybhan.

 

Here are some reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Several fans noted the similarity of the film’s visuals to those of the action epic 300. One person wrote, “Tanhaji looks like a Sasta version of 300 Rise of an Empire. Male Artemesia, heavily outnumbered men trying to fulfill a near impossible military objective, the narration, the slo mo battle sequence and much more. At first glance liked it. Highly disappointed now.”

Ajay at the trailer release event had spoken about the difficulties of playing a character based on a real person. “When you play the part of Tanhaji, who has been a such a big warrior hero, the responsibility is more. It is important you do not portray such characters wrongly," he said. The actor said he relied completely on his director's vision as there was little information available on Tanhaji. "I followed my director. There were not many details about him, so we had to imagine it and maintain the dignity."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol, Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar and others. The film is slated for a January 10 release, and is directed by Om Raut.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News