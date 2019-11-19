Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji trailer inspires hilarious memes, reminds Twitter of his paan masala ad

bollywood

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:31 IST

The hotly anticipated first trailer for Ajay Devgn’s historical epic, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has inspired hilarious memes. Fans have compared Ajay and Saif’s onscreen chemistry to that of sparring brothers’. They have also drawn comparisons between Tanhaji and the film 300 and a paan masala commercial Ajay had done previously.

Shortly after the trailer’s unveiling at a grand event in Mumbai, fans took to social media to poke fun at the film. While a popular source for memes was Saif’s villainous character Udaybhan, others made fun of Ajay’s performance and Tanhaji’s feud with Udaybhan.

Here are some reactions:

Smartly promoted Vimal by doing the Zubaan Kesari step#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/is0prybb5p — Nasticissist (@nasticissist) November 19, 2019

1. What you order online



2. What you get#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/X1QQt4beD6 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 19, 2019

Tanhaji trailer Expectations vs Reality#TanhajiTrailer

😂😂😂😂

7 cr loading



Expectations Reality pic.twitter.com/rWf3dtbBGS — S A M R O U T (@Samrout3) November 19, 2019

When your friend finally returns your borrowed money #TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/Z4ukLiA0NV — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) November 19, 2019

Several fans noted the similarity of the film’s visuals to those of the action epic 300. One person wrote, “Tanhaji looks like a Sasta version of 300 Rise of an Empire. Male Artemesia, heavily outnumbered men trying to fulfill a near impossible military objective, the narration, the slo mo battle sequence and much more. At first glance liked it. Highly disappointed now.”

Ajay at the trailer release event had spoken about the difficulties of playing a character based on a real person. “When you play the part of Tanhaji, who has been a such a big warrior hero, the responsibility is more. It is important you do not portray such characters wrongly," he said. The actor said he relied completely on his director's vision as there was little information available on Tanhaji. "I followed my director. There were not many details about him, so we had to imagine it and maintain the dignity."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol, Luke Kenny, Sharad Kelkar and others. The film is slated for a January 10 release, and is directed by Om Raut.

Follow @htshowbiz for more