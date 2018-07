Ajay Devgn shares first poster of Kajol’s next movie with Riddhi Sen, Helicopter Eela

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has shared the teaser poster of wife Kajol’s upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The Golmaal Again star, who is producing the film, took to social media to share the poster, writing, “She’s here, there, everywhere!!! #HelicopterEela is coming on 14th September. @KajolAtUN @riddhisen896 @pradeepsrkar @HelicopterEela @ADFfilms @PenMovies @jayantilalgada”

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film features the Dilwale star as a single mother who aspires to be a singer.

Also starring Riddhi Sen, Helicopter Eela is slated to hit the big screens on September 14.

