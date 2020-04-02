Ajay Devgn turns 51: Bhuj The Pride Of India to Maidaan, his 9 upcoming films to look forward to

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:25 IST

Ajay Devgn kicked off 2020 with a bang, with his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior smashing box office milestones to earn more than Rs 275 crore in India alone. With two National Awards and several Rs 100-crore blockbusters to his credit, the actor has proved that he is a formidable force in Bollywood, critically as well as commercially.

As Ajay turns 51 on Thursday, let us take a look at the films he has lined up for release.

SOORYAVANSHI

Rohit Shetty’s cop drama will see Ajay in a small but pivotal role as his iconic character, Inspector Bajirao Singham. Akshay Kumar essays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the anti-terror squad, who enlists the help of Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh), to foil a massive terror plot in Mumbai. While the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on March 24, it has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BHUJ: THE PRIDE OF INDIA

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride Of India features Ajay as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film has an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk. It is slated to release on August 14.

MAIDAAN

Ajay plays former football coach and manager of the Indian national team Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose guidance the Indian team reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, in Amit Sharma’s sports drama Maidaan.

Earlier this year, Ajay shared a poster of Maidaan and wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki (This is the story of Indian football’s golden phase and its biggest and most successful coach).” The film will open on December 11.

ROUDRAM RANAM RUDHIRAM (RRR)

SS Rajamouli’s ambitious period drama Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) has a special appearance by Ajay. Their relationship goes back a long way - the actor dubbed for the Hindi version of Eega in 2012. “My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure,” he wrote in a tweet before commencing shoot.

While the details of Ajay’s role in RRR, which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, has been kept under wraps, the film is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021.

KAITHI REMAKE

Ajay will step into Karthi’s shoes in the remake of critically-acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi. Sharing the news on Twitter earlier this year, he wrote, “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021.” The film will be produced by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

THANK GOD

Ajay will reunite with his Ishq and Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar for an upcoming comedy titled Thank God, which is reportedly about two goofy but large-hearted men who set out to bring a change in society. The film, which also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, was supposed to go on floors on April 10 but has been put on hold temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHANAKYA

Neeraj Pandey’s historical drama Chanakya stars Ajay in the eponymous role of the master economist, political strategist and chief advisor to Chandragupta Maurya. The film is supposed to go on floors this October.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, the filmmaker said, “It is an out and out period film. This will be new for me. We are going back to the Mauryan era, in ancient India. I hope it’s exciting and interesting for the audience. Work is on in full swing, we are right now prepping for it.”

GOLMAAL FIVE

Ajay will reprise his role as Gopal in the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s popular comedy franchise. “Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of Golmaal. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it’s fun unlimited,” he said in a statement earlier.

A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive. #RohitShetty @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez pic.twitter.com/IDvpNb8K6E — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2019

The script of Golmaal Five has been locked and Rohit will begin shooting for it once he wraps up his production ventures.

LUV RANJAN’S NEXT

Ajay and Ranbir Kapoor are set to star in an intense drama directed by Luv Ranjan. While there was talk of the film being shelved, the directed confirmed in December last year that the project was still very much on. “It hasn’t been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That’s when I will talk about it,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Follow @htshowbiz for more