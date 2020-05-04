Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan show off their greys at I for India concert, sing songs and recite poem with wives Twinkle, Kiran

Updated: May 04, 2020 10:08 IST

Actors Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan recited a poem and sang a song, respectively, in the I for India concert for coronavirus relief, streamed on Facebook on Sunday. They were joined by their wives, Twinkle Khanna and Kiran Rao respectively.

Akshay Kumar kick-started the concert with a poem penned by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, titled Tumse Ho Nahi Payega. It was followed by Aamir and his director-wife Kiran Rao, who said it was important in current times to extend support to the needy. "But most importantly, to not leave hope," Aamir said, urging people to donate for the frontline work. The duo then sang classics such as Aa Chalke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun and Jeena Isika Naam Hai.

Both actors allowed their greys to show. While Akshay appeared with a thick grey beard, Aamir showed off his salt-and-pepper hair. Others who participated in the concert were Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Will Smith and Mick Jagger.

Akshay had previously pledged to contribute Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus relief fund. He also pledged Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits to help the battle against Covid-19.

And although Aamir didn’t make his contributions public, it was reported that he donated towards the PM-Cares fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund as well as film workers’ association and a few NGOs. Aamir has also extended support to the daily wage workers of his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha, during the lockdown.

