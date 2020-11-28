Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi team-up for the first time for Bachchan Pandey

bollywood

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 13:41 IST

For the first time, Bollywood stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are coming together for the upcoming action-comedy titled Bachchan Pandey. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news of Warsi and Kumar’s team-up on Twitter and said that the movie will hit the floors in January 2021 and will continue till March in Jaisalmer.

He tweeted, “AKSHAY KUMAR - ARSHAD WARSI... #AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi teamed for the first time for action-comedy #BachchanPandey... Costars #KritiSanon... Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Will continue till March 2021... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala.”

Sharing the details of the characters in Bachchan Pandey, Adarsh tweeted, “#BachchanPandey character details... XCLUSIV... #AkshayKumar plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. #KritiSanon portrays a journalist who wishes to be a director. #ArshadWarsi to star as #Akshay’s friend. One more actress will be signed soon.” Warsi, known for movies such as Munna Bhai and Golmaal series, will essay the role of the superstar’s friend. The film also features actor Kriti Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director.

“The makers were looking for someone who could match Akshay’s comic timing and they narrowed down on Arshad who, over the years, has aced this space. “It’s a first time pairing for the actors. His (Arshad) track is integral to the narrative, with multiple shades and a special look,” the makers said in a statement. Farhad Samji, best known for Housefull 4, will direct the movie.

Earlier, Akshay had wrapped up shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland, following which, he has resumed shooting for Yash Raj Films’ period drama Prithviraj. The Sajid Nadiadwala production will begin shoot from January in Jaisalmer and continue till March Warsi is currently awaiting the release of Durgamati, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. It will stream worldwide from December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Bachchan Pandey marks the superstar’s 10th collaboration with friend and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

