Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty share a Hera Pheri reunion selfie for fans

Akshay Kumar had posted a picture that will make your day infinitely better. The actor tweeted the happiest selfie ever with Sunil Shetty on Thursday and his fans love it to bits.

Akshay and Suniel, who have worked in a dozen movies together, are seen smiling their biggest smiles for the camera. “This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :),” Akshay captioned the photo.

Suniel retweeted the photo with a shout-out to their characters from perhaps their most loved film together, Hera Pheri. “Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever! @akshaykumar,” he wrote.

This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :) pic.twitter.com/SaRsCCWqKq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2018

The actors’ fans flocked to the photos to leave sweet comments for them. “Whites aa gaye dadhi aur baalon mein. But still looking so cute... Like before,” a fan wrote. “Dil kush hua ye pic dekh ke. Now you both come back together in an Action flick like Mohra or a Priyadarshan film,” suggested another. “Wow, so great to see two of my biggest action heroes reunite with a pic taken together. Now I’m thinking of my childhood because i used to watch Mohra 100x on video tape in the 90s era. I still remember your first film together Waqt Hamara Hai where two of you looked so young,” tweeted another.

Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri.

However, like many, even actor Arjun Kapoor couldn’t help wonder where was the missing third piece, Paresh Rawal’s Babu Bhaiyya. “Raju aur shyam !!! But where’s Babu bhaiya ???,” he wrote in a tweet.

Sunil Shetty with Akshay Kumar in Mohra.

Akshay and Sunil have worked together on films like Mohra, Hera Pheri, Deewane Hue Pagal, Dhadkan and more. The two were considered one of the best action pairs in Bollywood. While Sunil was last seen in 2017’s reality TV series India’s Asli Champion Hai Dum, Akshay is currently shooting for Kesari and Gold.

