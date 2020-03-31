Akshay Kumar compares lockdown to Salman Khan’s reality show: ‘God is the Bigg Boss right now’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:18 IST

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has compared the current 21-day lockdown in India amid Covid-19 outbreak to Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss and said that God the Bigg Boss who wants us all to stay at home. He also revealed he is working from home and taking the help of video calls for script reading sessions with writers and directors.

In the interview on Home Talkies segment on Radio Nasha, Akshay said, “Ye bahut zaruri hai ki hum sab ghar pe rahein. Thoda time bita lete hain chote chote video bana lete hain. Apka phone ane ke pehle mai ek video call pe tha ek director aur writer ke saath. Hum video call pe puri script padh rahe hote hain, Kisi ko bulate nahi, kisi ko mai bulata nahi, kyuni aa nahi sakte. Ana hi nahi chahiye (It is essential that we stay at home. I spend some time making short videos that I upload on social media. Just before you called, I was on a video call with my director and writer and we were reading entire script on video calls. I don’t call anyone, no one can come and should come given the outbreak). ”

Akshay further said, “Personally mil ke baat hoti hai wo video call pe nahi ho sakti lekin technology ka fayda uthana chahiye. Apane wo khel dekha hai?Bigg Boss, Salman Khan ka jo show ata hai? Mere khayal se Bhagwan jo hai wo Bigg Boss hai aur usne bola hai ki sab apne apne ghar pe rahenge. Bigg Boss chahte hain to apne ghar pe rehna padta hai. The winner is that person who will stay at home. Biwi baccho ke saath rahein, apne hygiene ka dhyan rakhein, ab to bus yai keh sakta hu chup chap ghar pe baitho raho jada hilo dulo mat. Sabse important hai sehat ka dhyan rakhna. Aise waqt pe kya hota hai insaan apni sehat ko chor deta hai (The discussion that happens during a personal meeting can never happen over video calls but we must best use of technology. Have you watched that game, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss? I feel God is Bigg Boss right now he wants us all to stay inside our houses. The winner is that person who will stay at home. Spend time with your wife and kids, stay hygienic. I can only say that stay at home and pay attention to your health. People can neglect health at such times),” he concluded.

