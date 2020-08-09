Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kemmu, Saqib Salim and others go in Unlock mode: After TV, films and web series resume shoot

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:52 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic caused Bollywood film productions to come to a complete stand still in mid March. While TV shoots resumed shooting in June, films and web series were still waiting it out, until recently. While dubbing and work meetings were on, shooting was totally stalled until recently.

Actor Akshay Kumar has left for London in the United Kingdom for the shoot his film, Bell Bottom. He was accompanied by the film’s cast Huma S Qureshi, Lara Dutta and others. Incidentally, Kumar was also one of the first actors to shoot a commercial during the lockdown. Talking about resuming work amid the pandemic, Kumar recently told Hindustan Times, “I don’t think I’ve stayed away from the camera for so long and now, there’s a newfound excitement to be back on set.”

Actors Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan are also set to begin shooting for director Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Atrangi Re in Madurai. Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Kahtter and Ananya Panday is also set to resume shoot very soon.

Late last month, Yoodlee Films became the first production studio to start shooting for two full-fledged feature films -- rom-com Comedy Couple and Marathi film - Zombivali – a horror comedy.

“Shooting in this time is a different experience all together, - a curiously strange one given the situation we find ourselves in. But the production house is taking all precautions, and safety for all to the highest standard is being ensured. The actors and crew are a great sport too, making it a unique and fun experience!” says director Nachiket Samant, who is helming Comedy Couple starring Saqib Salim and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Precautions and safety is paramount for those who have resumed work, says Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice-President, Films and Events, Saregama,(owner of Yoodlee). He further shares how people from the production house have been in touch with health-care experts to monitor every shooting schedule.

“Things are quite different and a little more expensive also with all the precautions one needs to take. But that’s okay. We are shooting, the things are going well, the footage looks good. I think this period is basically a tribute to adaptability of humans. You can put us in any situation and obviously you get stunned for a while and paralysed, but when you start to be logical you figure a way out. That’s what has happened to us also,” shares Anand.

Not just films, the shootings of web series, which are not less grand than a film shoot have also begun. Director Ken Ghosh, who is helming Abhay 2 admits that these are indeed difficult times but that does not mean that people will sit at home. “I was pretty excited to get back on set. There were a few rejigs that were required here and there because some part of the series was shot before lockdown and some parts had to be shot post it and so we had to shoot in a way that the continuity did not get distorted while also keeping in mind the social distancing protocols. Those were the adjustments that we had to make. A web series is no less than shooting a film and that is always a challenge but we did adapt,” he says.

Actor Chunky Panday, who stars in the series, says that he just had four days of shoot left and somehow the production unit designed the shoot in such a way that he could do it in just two days. “Yes, it is a challenge to work with a lesser number of crew but it was smooth, much to my surprise. I think the way everything was organized made all the difference and made it rather easy for all of us. There is always the fear among all of us but we have to move on while also practising all precautions,” he adds.

So is it at all challenging for actors to adapt to this new way of shooting? Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who has started shooting Poison 2 amid the pandemic, says not really. “I think it’s fine. I didn’t have any problems at all. The day prior to the shoot, the crew had come and set up the shot, the production, the lighting was done. All of it was done before the actors landed up on set the next day,” he explains.