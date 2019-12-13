Akshay Kumar on casting Bhumi Pednekar in Durgavati: ‘Bhumi can pull off any role with ease, So I requested her’

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he requested Bhumi Pednekar to be part of his upcoming film - Durgavati - in which the Bala star plays the lead role. Akshay and Bhumi have previously worked together in Toilet Ek Prem Katha where they were paired together.

Talking about casting Bhumi in his production, Akshay told The Asian Age, “I thought it was an IPS female’s role and I thought Bhumi would fit the bill well. I wanted a girl-next-door kind of image and Bhumi is someone who can pull off any role with ease. So I requested her.” Talking about his venture, he added, “I have done many such films where I have presented it. This will be my first film not being an actor.”

Titled Durgavati, the film is touted to be a thriller and is set to go on floors by January. It will be directed by Ashok - who has also directed Telugu hit Bhaagamathie. It is not clear whether Durgavati is a remake of the Telugu film featured Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Usha Sarath, Vidyulekha Raman in lead roles.

In November, the actors announced Durgavati on Twitter. Sharing a picture of Bhumi surrounded by all the producers and presenters of the movie, Akshay had tweeted, “EXCITED to announce @bhumipednekar in & as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKumar , produced by @vikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent.” In the picture, Bhumi is wearing a sari, sitting on a chair while the men surround her.

Bhumi was last seen Pati Patni Aur Woh in which she played Kartik Aaryan’s wife. A remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film by the same name, it also features Ananya Panday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is the story of a middle-class man and his extra-marital affair.

