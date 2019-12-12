Watch Akshay Kumar almost pop a vein in carpool karaoke with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani

bollywood

The cast of Good Newwz tried to give their own spin to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke videos and let’s just say some people had a really tough time with the tunes. Actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani sang a song from their film, all out of tune and screaming at the top of their lungs.

“We do promotions even while going for promotions. Here’s Team #GoodNewwz’s car-a-vaan session! Sing along?,” Akshay wrote in a tweet. The team was on their way to The Kapil Sharma Show, where they will promote their film.

Akshay begins the karaoke, belting the film’s song Maana Dil, straight from his gut. He goes all red, singing as hard as he possibly could, but realises that he may have begun the song too early. Soon, everyone else joins in and they sing Chandigarh Mein as well. Watch the video here:

Good Newwz is a comedy-drama with a unique storyline of goof-ups during In-Vitro Fertilisations (IVFs). It revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, due to a goof-up on the clinic’s part, Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged.

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the outspoken, friendly and fun duo in the upcoming film. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.

