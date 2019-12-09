Good Newwz song Maana Dil: Akshay-Kareena, Diljit-Kiara’s song is for ones with broken hearts. Watch

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared another song from his upcoming film Good Newwz. However, this one is not a party number like its predecessor Sauda Khara Khara. Maana Dil is a song for those who have been hurt in love.

“Strumming the strings of your heart! #MaanaDil out now,” Akshay wrote in a tweet as he shared the song with his fans on Monday. Maana Dil is sung by B Praak and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The song’s video opens with a scene between Akshay and Kareena Kapoor, who plays his wife in the film. The couple is fighting over their unborn child and how Akshay is feeling no attachment with the baby.

The video shows the other couple--played by Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani--also struggling to come to terms with their pregnancy. There are flashback scenes of the couples from better times and when all was well. Watch the video here:

The story of the upcoming film revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, due to a big goof-up, Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged and the couples are left in a complete state of shock when the doctor apprises them about it.

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the outspoken, friendly and fun duo in the film. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27.

