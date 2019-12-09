e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Good Newwz song Maana Dil: Akshay-Kareena, Diljit-Kiara’s song is for ones with broken hearts. Watch

Akshay Kumar has shared a new song from his upcoming film, Good Newwz. Maana Dil is a mellow number about two couples struggling with their relationships.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar play a married couple in Good Newwz.
Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar play a married couple in Good Newwz.
         

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared another song from his upcoming film Good Newwz. However, this one is not a party number like its predecessor Sauda Khara Khara. Maana Dil is a song for those who have been hurt in love.

“Strumming the strings of your heart! #MaanaDil out now,” Akshay wrote in a tweet as he shared the song with his fans on Monday. Maana Dil is sung by B Praak and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The song’s video opens with a scene between Akshay and Kareena Kapoor, who plays his wife in the film. The couple is fighting over their unborn child and how Akshay is feeling no attachment with the baby.

The video shows the other couple--played by Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani--also struggling to come to terms with their pregnancy. There are flashback scenes of the couples from better times and when all was well. Watch the video here:

 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

The story of the upcoming film revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, due to a big goof-up, Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged and the couples are left in a complete state of shock when the doctor apprises them about it.

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the outspoken, friendly and fun duo in the film. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will hit the theatres on December 27.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana vet’s rape accused killing
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana vet’s rape accused killing
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Realme’s Apple AirPods lookalike will launch as ‘Buds Air’ on December 17
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

bollywood news