Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s film hits half-century, will beat Luka Chuppi’s week 1 haul

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:40 IST

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh has crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone at the box office. The film has managed a haul of Rs 51 crore in six days of its release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Thursday. He added that the film will also surpass the first week collections of Kartik’s last film, Luka Chuppi, with its Thursday collections. “#PatiPatniAurWoh cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark... Continues its steady run on weekdays... Will comfortably cross *Week 1* biz of #LukaChuppi [₹ 53.70 cr]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr. Total: ₹ 51.61 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

#PatiPatniAurWoh cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark... Continues its steady run on weekdays... Will comfortably cross *Week 1* biz of #LukaChuppi [₹ 53.70 cr]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr. Total: ₹ 51.61 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor’s period epic Panipat showed no progress on Wednesday either. Its collection stands at Rs 22 crore after five days of release. “#Panipat continues to underperform... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 22.48 cr. #India biz,” Taran wrote. According to him, a prolonged run time of three hours affected the first day business of the film.

Panipat, in which Arjun plays the protagonist Sadashivrao Bhau who led the Maratha army during the battle, features the events that led to the Third Battle of Panipat. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. The film was released all over India on December 6.

Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name. It collected Rs 9.10 crore at the box office on its first day, making it Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener so far.

After delivering back-to-back hits such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik now has multiple projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of Love Aaj Kal, Karan Johar’s production Dostana 2, and a sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The actor does not believe stardom has changed things around him too much, except the lack of time. “Till two years ago, I had so much time in life that I could go for coffee, dinners with people and now even 24 hours feel less. That lack of time makes people around me think I have changed. So, a lot of my time goes in explaining to them that it’s not the case. There was a time when I wasn’t even sure if I would be able to make it to any film set and now, I was shooting for Dostana 2 and also promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh simultaneously. I never imagined this scenario. I want to remain busy all the time.”

